Select Menu

ntel

ntel

Slider

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

» » CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Saturday 5th August 2017
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Saturday, August 05, 2017 / comment : 0



·         Nile University’s 2017 Best Student: ‘I don’t study all the time’

·         Archbishop of Canterbury visits Buhari in London

·         Senate orders arrest of 30 CEOs over N30tr loss

·         NASS prodding executive on new minimum wage – Saraki

·         Inside lawmakers’ push for ‘Armed Forces Reserve Corps’

·         Boko Haram: Buratai charges troops on principles of war

·         Oshiomhole, Sagay, Ezeife differ on restructuring

·         Snake farm controversy slithers into Benue State

·         Why calls for recall won’t go away soon

·         How I became federal lawmaker at 25 – Rep Monguno

·         I became a policeman for adventure – Mike Okiro

·         I want to be a medical doctor, says 6-year-old Qur’an memoriser

·         Dreams of brave Kano undergrad threatened by hearing loss

·         Nigeria backed Turkey at time of need – Envoy

·         Coalition wants education sector reorganized

·         Govt to spend N1.2b on link roads

·         Politicians accused of making propaganda hallmark of governance

·         Road crashes kill more than HIV, malaria – FRSC

·         Igala groups deny involvement in House of Assembly attacks

·         Berom women protest cattle grazing on farmlands

·         Biafra ‘cabinet’: DSS puts Soludo, Utomi, Gana, others under watch

·         Talks: Niger Delta leaders back down on ultimatum to FG

·         Strike: Lagos orders Laspotech workers to return to work, sues staff unions

·         We’ll eliminate kidnapping, militancy in one year, says IGP

·         Quit notice: Igbo, Arewa youths set up 10-man peace committee

·         Two dogs, three bombers die in foiled Boko Haram attack

·         Armed forces, human right: Osinbajo appoints seven-man judicial commission

·         AuGF commends NNPC on transparency

·         Officers, group allege nepotism, lopsidedness in police promotion

·         Ex-ICPC chairman kicks against immunity for president, others

·         Police arrest 78-year-old, teenager, others for kidnapping, armed robbery

·         Man lures donkey with carrots to have sex with it

·         ‘Media trial’ for looters is deliberate – Prof. Sagay

·         Things are difficult economically, APC admits

·         I may be retired at 80, I’m not tired –Pa Gabriel Adasonla, chartered accountant

·         Some Nigerian actors are gays, gigolos –Jude Orhorha

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú