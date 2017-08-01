· Nile University’s 2017 Best Student: ‘I don’t study all the time’
· Archbishop of Canterbury visits Buhari in London
· Senate orders arrest of 30 CEOs over N30tr loss
· NASS prodding executive on new minimum wage – Saraki
· Inside lawmakers’ push for ‘Armed Forces Reserve Corps’
· Boko Haram: Buratai charges troops on principles of war
· Oshiomhole, Sagay, Ezeife differ on restructuring
· Snake farm controversy slithers into Benue State
· Why calls for recall won’t go away soon
· How I became federal lawmaker at 25 – Rep Monguno
· I became a policeman for adventure – Mike Okiro
· I want to be a medical doctor, says 6-year-old Qur’an memoriser
· Dreams of brave Kano undergrad threatened by hearing loss
· Nigeria backed Turkey at time of need – Envoy
· Coalition wants education sector reorganized
· Govt to spend N1.2b on link roads
· Politicians accused of making propaganda hallmark of governance
· Road crashes kill more than HIV, malaria – FRSC
· Igala groups deny involvement in House of Assembly attacks
· Berom women protest cattle grazing on farmlands
· Biafra ‘cabinet’: DSS puts Soludo, Utomi, Gana, others under watch
· Talks: Niger Delta leaders back down on ultimatum to FG
· Strike: Lagos orders Laspotech workers to return to work, sues staff unions
· We’ll eliminate kidnapping, militancy in one year, says IGP
· Quit notice: Igbo, Arewa youths set up 10-man peace committee
· Two dogs, three bombers die in foiled Boko Haram attack
· Armed forces, human right: Osinbajo appoints seven-man judicial commission
· AuGF commends NNPC on transparency
· Officers, group allege nepotism, lopsidedness in police promotion
· Ex-ICPC chairman kicks against immunity for president, others
· Police arrest 78-year-old, teenager, others for kidnapping, armed robbery
· Man lures donkey with carrots to have sex with it
· ‘Media trial’ for looters is deliberate – Prof. Sagay
· Things are difficult economically, APC admits
· I may be retired at 80, I’m not tired –Pa Gabriel Adasonla, chartered accountant
· Some Nigerian actors are gays, gigolos –Jude Orhorha
