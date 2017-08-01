Select Menu

Posted date: Monday, August 07, 2017



·         Condemnation trails Anambra church attack

·         Reps take delivery of 200 Peugeot cars

·         Former Bauchi deputy gov Gadi buried in Azare

·         Military trains mobile strike team against B/Haram ambushes

·         Buhari, Saraki, Dogara, others condemn Anambra church attack

·         CAN wants probe over killings

·         Hajj: First 460 Lagos pilgrims depart

·         Wike sacks Special Advisers

·         Tijjaniyya urges FG to integrate Tsangaya into Western education

·         Air Force unveils strategy to combat Boko Haram

·         Niger to distribute 2m tree seedlings

·         Rivers community denounces perennial flooding, outbreak of diseases

·         I need N40b to clear salaries – Ortom

·         Aisha Buhari opens breast feeding centres in Kebbi

·         Yola North crisis: Drama as vice chairman announces dissolution of council

·         Ex-minister, APGA, others condemn killings

·         Biometric-based SIM swap to end e-fraud

·         Reps to buy N6.1 billion cars for 360 members

·         Lagos set to recover 100 assets sold illegally

·         ‘Lagos govt committed to Ikeja model city’s master-plan’

·         Troops kill suspected insurgents, recover weapons

·         German varsity signs medical MoU with TGMU

·         Nigeria, Afghanistan, Pakistan may not meet 2020 education target, says UNICEF

·         APGA forum condemns Agbaso over secretariat

·         Why Saraki must return pension, Abuja house, by Falana

·         PDP kicks as Kano Assembly flouts court order

·         Ogun 2019: APC acting chair warns against breaches

·         Senate not sabotaging anti-graft war, says Uzodinma

