Posted date: Monday, August 14, 2017




Economic legacy: APC chief, Balarabe Musa tackle Jonathan

Quit notices: An eye for an eye will blind Nigeria, Atiku warns

Lassa fever: Ogun places 106 under surveillance

Kwara: We’ve lost 74 people to strange illness, community leader insists

Davido’s police escorts detained for reckless shooting

Clark, others using PANDEF to seek political relevance — MEND

Hunger led us into crime –Suspects

DSS arraigns eight kidnap suspects in Rivers

Let Buhari go home, protesters tell President’s aides

Don’t distract investors with probes, LCCI tells N’Assembly

Symptoms of Lassa fever

EFCC on the heels of vice-chancellors

Jonathan under attack for ‘we did well’ claim

Wrest power from old politicians, Obasanjo tells youths

45,312 pensioners for verification

Oyo govt to sanction churches, mosques, others for noise pollution

We’ll make abductors of Lagos school boys give up arms, says Akeredolu

Ondo workers reject modulated salary

$60m World Bank project for Abia

Joy as Owan gets first indigenous Anglican bishop

Kashamu to PDP leaders: don’t kill our party in Southwest

States ignore flood warnings, says NiMet DG

Youths key to Nigeria’s future, says UK envoy

‘10,000 farmers can’t access N350m donor fund’

Atiku: state of residence should replace state of origin

Three remanded for ‘killing don’ in Rivers

Air passengers pay more taxes, surcharges than ticket fare

If you can run a home, you can run a business – Diamond Bank CEO

Things not to borrow for

Install prepaid meters or stop billing us, youths tell Abuja Disco

PenCom criticises bill to exclude paramilitary agencies from contributory pension scheme

Yobe govt, World Bank, others support IDPs with farm inputs

Lafarge Africa restates commitment to promoting renewable energy

Conoil shareholders assured of improved returns

Skye Bank expands digital financing with SkyeXperience

Chinese banks begin funding oil, gas projects in Nigeria

Firm to celebrate outstanding young entrepreneurs

Dangote sponsors Niger Investment Summit

‘Too much summons of CEOs by legislatures hurts economy’

NNDC moves to resuscitate Kaduna textile company

All hands on deck to ennoble Ondo school

4 secondary school students steal N1.4m laptops in Jigawa

Suspected car thieves arrested in Benue

Police nab armed robbers’ informant

9 remanded over doctor’s abduction in Rivers

Understanding blockchain technology - Part I

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
