» » CKN News Newspaper Headlines..Friday 4th August 2017
Posted date: Friday, August 04, 2017



·         AGF to get reports on Diezani’s, others’ cases

·         AGF: No rift with EFCC

·         States lose easy access to foreign, local loans

·         Edo govt bans use of schools, roads for social events

·         Health insurance for Oyo workers, contractors

·         Police dismiss four for theft in Jonathan’s home

·         Oyegun’s APC leadership lacks focus, says Saraki

·         PSG Announces £199M Neymar Signing from Barcelona

·         Iheanacho Unveiled as Leicester City Player

·         Over a thousand kidnap suspects on police net, says IGP

·         Cloudy, rainy weather to prevail on Friday – NiMet

·         ECOWAS set to curb irregular migration

·         Banking fraud on the decline, says NDIC

·         Four herbs that build strong bones

·         Kwara group asks Saraki to refund collected pensions

·         Knocks as Ortom says President Buhari’s illness makes Nigeria sick

·         IG explains why kidnapping occurs in schools…says Evans’ trial will be fair

·         Clerk’s abductors demand N20,000 recharge cards

·         Each N’Delta state to have two modular refineries – Presidency

·         Govs/senators’ files: Magu must act on AGF’s letter, Presidency insists

·         ‘No plan to force Igbo out of North’

·         Jonathan’s stolen property: Police dismiss four cops, traders expel leader

·         Never ignore black spots on your legs and feet

·         Business lessons from Jeff Bezos

·         The constitution that Nigeria needs

·         Joshua suffers rematch blow as Klitschko retires

·         Fake doctor infects 6-yr-old boy with HIV

·         Fraudsters duping Facebook users with my name – Audu Ogbe

·         Court remands 2 over human trafficking

·         Man remanded for raping 8-yr-old girl

·         Shop owner charged with theft of tenant’s N5.6m goods

·         AMCON, EFCC to go after banks, officials behind bad loan

·         MTN returns to strong profit after FG fine

·         Governors to revive Bank of the North – Ganduje

·         Disquiet over 5% remittance to AIB as ATSSSAN kicks

·         Market maintains uptrend with N79bn gain

·         Nigeria-Singapore trade volume peaked N846bn in four years

·         Jaiz Bank posts N540m H1 profit

·         FG to realise $16bn from NNPC, IOCs new JV deal

·         Our private sector too weak to support maritime dev – Amaechi

·         FG, IMF disagree over economic growth rate

·         Competition forces petrol price down to 142/litre in Abuja

·         NNPC retirees seek FG’s intervention over 10 years unpaid entitlements

·         Retirees in Nigeria can’t survive on pension – Expert

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
