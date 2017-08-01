· Govt agrees to pay varsity teachers N23b allowances
· NNPC’s gas master plan raises stable power supply hope
· Buhari’s health has improved tremendously, says Dogara
· Obasanjo: ASUU stampeded govt into 2009 agreement
· Govt urges court to return Kanu to prison
· ‘Strange disease’ kills 50 in Kogi
· Hate speech’ll be treated as treason, says Osinbajo
· Barcelona attack: 11 die as van rams into crowd
· AITEO Cup: Rangers, Tornadoes, Akwa United through to Round of 32
· FG not eager to sell refineries – Kachikwu
· U.S. lists two IS leaders as terrorists
· NBBF leadership tussle prevented Mark Mentors’ from Conference 6 — Captain
· FADAMA III empowers 660 rice farmers in Oyo with N121m farm inputs
· BBNaija’s ThinTallTony set to hold dance concert
· Finnish President Niinisto to meet Trump in White House
· Fraud charge: Dammy Krane freed in US
· Senator representing Ogun East in the Senate, Senator Buruji Kashamu
· South West PDP: Lagos, Ogun recommend Buruji for ‘immediate expulsion’
· Father, sons in court for unlawful possession of human parts
· NAIC to provide insurance cover, as CBN amends CAC guidelines
· Ekiti APDA suspends chairman
· Strike notice: You lied ―ASUU tells FG
· Ekiti jettisons political differences, joins FG’s school feeding programme
· 50 killed as disease hits Kogi, Kwara
· Buhari’s health has improved – Dogara
· Serving permsec to forfeit N664m SURE-P fund
· Why revenue agencies deliver poor services – Bureau
· FG considers hate speech as terrorism – Osinbajo
· ASUU strike may end next week – Minister
· TSA: FG invests N300bn unclaimed funds in treasury bills
· Technology has taken away relevance of crude oil – Minister
· Oil production at $32 per barrel too high – Kachikwu
· 2 corp members die in Kano road crash
· 5 killed over robbery, disagreement in Plateau
· Smugglers forfeit N50m goods to NCS
· Troops kill 10 Boko Haram militants in Borno
· Vehicle conveying 44 minors, 2 suspected traffickers seized in Kaduna
· Yobe Water Corporation to increase tariff
· FG mulls establishment of National Guard
· NAPTIP wants trafficking studies in curricula
· Senator’s brother, who failed exam, appointed permsec
· Foundation seeks partnership against Asthma
· Flood kills 3 persons in Abuja
No comments