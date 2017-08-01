Select Menu

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, August 18, 2017



·         Govt agrees to pay varsity teachers N23b allowances

·         NNPC’s gas master plan raises stable power supply hope

·         Buhari’s health has improved tremendously, says Dogara

·         Obasanjo: ASUU stampeded govt into 2009 agreement

·         Govt urges court to return Kanu to prison

·         ‘Strange disease’ kills 50 in Kogi

·         Hate speech’ll be treated as treason, says Osinbajo

·         Barcelona attack: 11 die as van rams into crowd

·         AITEO Cup: Rangers, Tornadoes, Akwa United through to Round of 32

·         FG not eager to sell refineries – Kachikwu

·         U.S. lists two IS leaders as terrorists

·         NBBF leadership tussle prevented Mark Mentors’ from Conference 6 — Captain

·         FADAMA III empowers 660 rice farmers in Oyo with N121m farm inputs

·         BBNaija’s ThinTallTony set to hold dance concert

·         Finnish President Niinisto to meet Trump in White House

·         Fraud charge: Dammy Krane freed in US

·         Senator representing Ogun East in the Senate, Senator Buruji Kashamu         

·         South West PDP: Lagos, Ogun recommend Buruji for ‘immediate expulsion’

·         Father, sons in court for unlawful possession of human parts

·         NAIC to provide insurance cover, as CBN amends CAC guidelines

·         Ekiti APDA suspends chairman

·         Strike notice: You lied ―ASUU tells FG

·         Ekiti jettisons political differences, joins FG’s school feeding programme

·         50 killed as disease hits Kogi, Kwara

·         Buhari’s health has improved – Dogara

·         Serving permsec to forfeit N664m SURE-P fund

·         Why revenue agencies deliver poor services – Bureau

·         FG considers hate speech as terrorism – Osinbajo

·         ASUU strike may end next week – Minister

·         TSA: FG invests N300bn unclaimed funds in treasury bills

·         Technology has taken away relevance of crude oil – Minister

·         Oil production at $32 per barrel too high – Kachikwu

·         2 corp members die in Kano road crash

·         5 killed over robbery, disagreement in Plateau
·         Smugglers forfeit N50m goods to NCS

·         Troops kill 10 Boko Haram militants in Borno

·         Vehicle conveying 44 minors, 2 suspected traffickers seized in Kaduna

·         Yobe Water Corporation to increase tariff

·         FG mulls establishment of National Guard

·         NAPTIP wants trafficking studies in curricula

·         Senator’s brother, who failed exam, appointed permsec

·         Foundation seeks partnership against Asthma

·         Flood kills 3 persons in Abuja

