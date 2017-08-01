· ASUU set for strike over 2009 deal
· Another ‘ritualists’ den found in Lagos
· Banks set aside N26b for small businesses, agric
· Drama in Abuja as groups protest for, against Buhari
· ‘Diezani’s loot can build six world class airports’
· British Queen Elizabeth prefers William as successor
· Iheanacho to Lead City’s Attack against Arsenal
· Okey Bakassi, Yaw, others host show to honour Sam Loco
· Three policemen dismissed for robbing fuel tanker
· 128 Nigerian deportees arrive from Libya
· Army begins troops’ rotation in North East
· APC not against restructuring – Oyegun
· Why public confidence in Judiciary is low, by Saraki, CJN, others
· Presidency blocks appointment of female INEC commissioner
· INEC removes names of 190 non-Nigerians from voter register
· Many feared dead in fresh Adamawa attack
· Recession likely ended in June, NBS boss, bankers say
· Dangote, Kano govt sign 100MW solar power plant pact
· How 21 new federal permsecs emerged
· Osinbajo: Excuses no more acceptable
· Why I sacked my aides – Saraki
· Presidency hails Senate’s position on Buhari
· Zenith Bank declares N75bn half year profit
· CSO lauds Osinbajo for suspending police promotion
· Demand for oil to rise in 2018, says OPEC
· Jos road so bad only rickety vehicles ply it
· Plateau govt, sacked councilors disagree over N1. 5bn allowances
· Fare disconnect: 50 Yobe pilgrims may miss Hajj
· Police not limited to boundary in crime fighting – IGP
· Lagos-Kano train services resume
· Only public/private sector synergy can guarantee Smart City – NCC
· Equity market records first loss in August, down by 0.11%
· ‘Economic loss over insurgency in N/East estimated at $9bn’
· Community resists imposition of district head in Zamfara
· Five in Ekiti court for stealing 600 bags of cement
· LASTMA commander detained for seizing senior official’s bus
· Anti-Igbo song, declaration of war, says Ohanaeze
· Boycott: Kanu wants emergency rule in Anambra, say MASSOB, BIM
· Less than 60 people decide Nigeria’s fortune – Utomi
