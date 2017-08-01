Select Menu

ntel

ntel

Slider

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

» » CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Friday 11th August 2017
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, August 11, 2017 / comment : 0



·         ASUU set for strike over 2009 deal

·         Another ‘ritualists’ den found in Lagos

·         Banks set aside N26b for small businesses, agric

·         Drama in Abuja as groups protest for, against Buhari

·         ‘Diezani’s loot can build six world class airports’

·         British Queen Elizabeth prefers William as successor

·         Iheanacho to Lead City’s Attack against Arsenal

·         Okey Bakassi, Yaw, others host show to honour Sam Loco

·         Three policemen dismissed for robbing fuel tanker

·         128 Nigerian deportees arrive from Libya

·         Army begins troops’ rotation in North East

·         APC not against restructuring – Oyegun

·         Why public confidence in Judiciary is low, by Saraki, CJN, others

·         Presidency blocks appointment of female INEC commissioner

·         INEC removes names of 190 non-Nigerians from voter register

·         Many feared dead in fresh Adamawa attack

·         Recession likely ended in June, NBS boss, bankers say

·         Dangote, Kano govt sign 100MW solar power plant pact

·         How 21 new federal permsecs emerged

·         Osinbajo: Excuses no more acceptable

·         Why I sacked my aides – Saraki

·         Presidency hails Senate’s position on Buhari

·         Zenith Bank declares N75bn half year profit

·         CSO lauds Osinbajo for suspending police promotion

·         Demand for oil to rise in 2018, says OPEC

·         Jos road so bad only rickety vehicles ply it

·         Plateau govt, sacked councilors disagree over N1. 5bn allowances

·         Fare disconnect: 50 Yobe pilgrims may miss Hajj

·         Police not limited to boundary in crime fighting – IGP

·         Lagos-Kano train services resume

·         Only public/private sector synergy can guarantee Smart City – NCC

·         Equity market records first loss in August, down by 0.11%

·         ‘Economic loss over insurgency in N/East estimated at $9bn’

·         Community resists imposition of district head in Zamfara

·         Five in Ekiti court for stealing 600 bags of cement

·         LASTMA commander detained for seizing senior official’s bus

·         Anti-Igbo song, declaration of war, says Ohanaeze

·         Boycott: Kanu wants emergency rule in Anambra, say MASSOB, BIM

·         Less than 60 people decide Nigeria’s fortune – Utomi

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú