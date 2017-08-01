Select Menu

Posted by: Kate Obiora Posted date: Tuesday, August 01, 2017


Behold another addition to the growing CKN News Media Group..Our New Assistant Editor, Abiola Alaba Peters resumes duty today.

A well grounded youthful media personality with several years experience in both conventional and online media practice.

Alaba is bringing to CKN News a professional experience in Journalism spanning over ten years.

The Editor In Chief Of CKN News and CKN News TV,Mr Chris Kehinde Nwandu in a press release issued today said the new Assistant Editor  will be in charge of all contents on CKN News Online Platform as well as a contributor to CKN News TV.

In the coming days,we ll unveil the other new crew members

