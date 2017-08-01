



Former Aviation Minister, Chief Osita Chidoka has been grief-stricken and inconsolable since the unfortunate gas explosion on Wednesday, the 2nd of August 2017 that claimed the lives of some innocent citizens in Obosi, Anambra state.



Chief Chidoka in a condolence message described the incident as “a shocking, devastating and traumatic experience, especially given that the victims were struggling citizens of Anambra state and breadwinners for their families.”



“I stand in prayers with the bereaved families knowing the pain the dead went through, the trauma and agony that you all are passing through, and the anguish the injured are bearing at the moment. My prayer, together with the good people of Anambra, is that God comfort all of us and provide the immediate families the grace to bear the irreparable loss”, he stated.



Urging for more safety measures around high-risk businesses, Chief Chidoka however called for a thorough inquest to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the explosion with the aim to forestall such incidences in the future.



“This must not happen again. We cannot afford to have our people killed or maimed from avoidable incidences. The welfare and safety of our people must be a priority at all times. We must therefore rise to the occasion and do everything possible to ensure safety in our business places and homes”, he said.

Chief Chidoka also commended the sense of love and duty exhibited by ndi Anambra in offering immediate assistance to the victims, saying such exemplifies the true Igbo spirit of brotherly care and concern in times of need.