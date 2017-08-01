One of President Buhari's media aide, Femi Adeshina on Wednesday reacted to the protests that rocked Wuse market in Abuja describing it as ‘ethnicised’ and selfish. He also criticised Charles Oputa, popularly called Charly Boy, for taking the protests to a sensitive spot like the Wuse market.





The protesters were attacked by persons believed to be supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari leading to injury to some including police officers who tried to maintain peace. The market, the largest in Abuja, was subsequently shut down and was only reopened on Wednesday.





The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, addressed a pro-Buhari group from the Niger-Delta region which staged a separate rally in Abuja on Wednesday, to counter the #ResumeOrResign protesters, who are calling for the resumption or resignation of the president.





When quizzed on why Mr. Oputa was attacked on Tuesday, he said what happened was an attempt to‘ethnicise the protest.“We are not for ethnic cleavages, we are for one Nigeria. Anybody that attempted to ethnicise protests failed. Because everyone has a right to protest and ethnicity is not something that should be introduced to protest.”





"Taking a protest to the market in the first place was wrong, so whoever took the protest to the market place was the one that attempted to make it get out of hand,” he added.

Mr. Adesina added that the presidency noticed that “some people have made efforts to create ethnic cleavages in the country but that what the people from the Niger Delta region did today has reinforced faith that Nigeria will remain one.”

Recall that president Buhari has been in London for medical treatment of an undisclosed ailment for over a hundred days.