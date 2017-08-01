



Legendary television and radio broadcaster cum entertainer, Charly Boy Is Not Happy With ace singer, 2face Idibia.

This is because, the Benue born singer, refused to put his weight behind the #ResumeorResign Protest, which was organised by the area fada himself.

Although the protests have now been suspended for now, Charly Boy has been actively leading a group of people to demand that President Buhari either resume his office after spending over 100 days in London on a medical trip or official resign.

The singer has now called out 2face for maintaining silence on the protests. Charly boy said: "As I know fit reach you my guy, I say make I talk to you right here. My guy I know happy with you.

Remember when you call Nigeria youths to come out and you know come commot, we know vex for you. Because we been think say you get good intention to at least stand up to the injustice against the youth and the masses of this country.

But as you come enter inside hole since then, e dey pain me. Beacon of hope like you dey swegbe when Nigerian people need you pass." Charly Boy said.

Recalled that, months back, 2face Idibia had called for a nationwide Protest, which he later suspended till further notice.