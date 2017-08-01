



Nigerian musician and convener of“Our Mumu Don do Movement", Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa popularly known as Charlyboy has been attacked again in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Charlyboy was attacked at the popular Wuse Market in Abuja by angry protesters believed be President Muhammadu Buhari’s supporters .

The two groups, Our-Mumu-Don-do Movement and Concerned Nigerians who carried out the anti-Buhari protest had converged at their meeting point at Unity Fountain but decided to take their campaign to the popular Wuse Market in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where the leader of the movement was attacked.



Upon their arrival, they were attacked with stones by sympathizers of the President, the attack also left Charlyboy’s car damaged before men of the Nigeria Police Force who were stationed in the market quickly took control of the situation to restore peace and order.

Reacting to the attack, one of the leaders of the anti-Buhari protest and convener of Concerned Nigerians group, Deji Adeyanju wrote on micro blogging site, Twitter” We just went to Wuse market for mobilization against 100 days event tomorrow & a regular face at Unity Fountain brought thugs to attack us.

They attacked us with Police on Tuesday. Tried to attack us at Unity Fountain with their government sponsored thugs. Today is Wuse Market.

"Charly Boy’s car was damaged by the thugs. This is a senseless government. #ResumeOrResign. We had finished mobilization when the guy brought the thugs to attack us. NO GOING BACK #ResumeOrResign“, Deji wrote on Twitter.

Recalls that the development is coming a week after the "anti-Buhari" protesters were dispersed with teargas at the at the Unity Fountain by the police.

Source: Aladeh.com