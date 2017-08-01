Briton, Tom Ford and Nigeria's Babatunde Ajagbe have qualified for the finals of the ongoing maiden edition of the Chamberlain Squash Open (CSO) holding at the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja, Lagos.

Both men’s semifinals were played on Friday and both were somewhat easier than expected.

Well, Okay, most squash folks probably gave Femi Shedara little chance to beat the Briton.

Despite Shedara best effort, Ford dispatched him in 44 minutes winning 11-3, 12-10, 11-1, 11-7.

In the second match, Nigeria number one Babatunde Ajagbe easily dismissed Mark Broekman in straight set, 11-6, 11-9, and 11-9.

The Briton who survive an upset in the first round could not withstand the Ajagbe’s clever play in the 40 minutes encounter.

The final encounter will take place at the same venue by 3pm on Saturday, August 26, 2017 (today).

The maiden tournament has about 12,000 dollars on offer in both the Men’s and Women’s category.

For the women's finals, Yetunde Olatunji will be slugging it out with Udeme James.

Results

A breakdown of the results shows that Babatunde Ajagbe beat Mark Broekman 11-6, 11-9, 11-9, while Tom Ford beat Femi Shedara 11-3, 12-10, 11-1, 11-7.

For the women, Yetunde Olatunji beat Rofiat Abdulazeez 11-8, 11-7, 11-6 and Udeme James beat Dasbak Longdi 11-5, 11-6, 13-11.

The Promoter of the CSO, Chamberlain Usoh assured that the competition will be an annual event as it is meant to promote squash in the country.

Anxious squash enthusiasts are already looking forward to the event.

Many squash and sports lovers are expected at the finals.



