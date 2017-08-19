Organizers of the maiden edition of the Chamberlain Squash Open (CSO) at the weekend disclosed that a total prize money of $12,000 will be won by various competitors in both the male and female categories.

The Promoter of the CSO, Chamberlain Usoh, who disclosed this in a press briefing in Lagos also said 89 players have been duly registered for the competition that kicks off on Sunday, August 20, 2017 at at the Ikeja Country Club.

"The competition kicks off on Sunday, August 20 and runs till the 26th. It will be an annual event and the players are in high spirits. We are glad with the impressive turnout of participants.

"The tournament's total prize money is $12,000 for both the men and female categories.

"The winner in the men's category will go home with $1,850 (N658,825) while that of the winner in the female category smiles home with N200,000.

"The thing with the female category is that there have not been frequent tournaments for them but in partnership with the federation and the Ministry of Sports, we will see how we can pay more attention to the female category.

"The idea is to make more of them get ranked on PSA world ranking", Usoh stated.













In the men's category, the first runner up clinches a cash prize of $1,235 (N450,775), while the women's first runner up will go home with N150,000.

According to Usoh, "89 players (local and international) actually registered to participant in the tournament, Tom Ford is here and we are expecting Mark Broekman in the next few days", he said.

The CSO promoter also revealed that after the draws, 56 players will be participating in the tournament, while others will be in the reserve.

"There will be prizes for the winners, runner-up, joint third, Most Valuable Player (MVP), while the tournament director and technical team will determine other prize category", he added.

Earlier in his remarks, the President, Nigeria Squash Federation (NSF), Boye Oyerinde expressed joy for the CSO.

"What Chamberlain Squash Open is doing in a nutshell is very much in line with what we are trying to do at the federation level (Nigeria Squash Federation).

"Squash is the most beautiful game in the world, though, it is not a visible sport by design. I say by design because, I doubt if some of us in here know if there is a squash court in this place", he said.

Oyerinde sought the support of the media to promote squash in the country, even as he expressed excitement that the CSO would be an annual event.

He added: "The game can start, as you can see Tom Ford is already here, Yemisi Olatunji and Sodiq Taiwo look prepared for the tournament and we hope you will be present when the competition starts on Sunday".

Also speaking at the briefing, Samuel Aminu, Secretary General, Nigerian Sports Federation said what CSO has done was to create massive awareness for squash in the country, which he said had been relegated to the background.

"I am really very thrilled today witnessing this new beginning for squash in Nigeria and I like to urge you all to join hands with the federation to revive the game and move squash to the next level.