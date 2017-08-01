Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

» » Causes Of Mysterious Death In Kogi Identify
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Monday, August 21, 2017 / comment : 0

The Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Saka Audu, has said that the alleged unknown disease has been diagnosed to be gastroenteritis.

He, therefore, called for calmness.

The commissioner told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lokoja that those so far diagnosed were found to be suffering from gastroenteritis and malaria.

"Out of the six that were admitted, three of them were diagnosed of gastroenteritis and the remaining three were just cases of malaria, and they have shown remarkable signs of improvement,” Audu said.

He also stressed that the disease was not Lassa fever, saying the result of samples taken from the patients to Irua General Hospital in Edo State for investigation proved negative.

"We want to assure the general public that government is doing all that is humanly possible to stay on top of the situation and forestall further loss of lives.

"We will continue to inform the public as the investigation progresses,” Mr. Audu said.

NAN

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú