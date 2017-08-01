The Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Saka Audu, has said that the alleged unknown disease has been diagnosed to be gastroenteritis.





He, therefore, called for calmness.





The commissioner told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lokoja that those so far diagnosed were found to be suffering from gastroenteritis and malaria.





"Out of the six that were admitted, three of them were diagnosed of gastroenteritis and the remaining three were just cases of malaria, and they have shown remarkable signs of improvement,” Audu said.





He also stressed that the disease was not Lassa fever, saying the result of samples taken from the patients to Irua General Hospital in Edo State for investigation proved negative.





"We want to assure the general public that government is doing all that is humanly possible to stay on top of the situation and forestall further loss of lives.





"We will continue to inform the public as the investigation progresses,” Mr. Audu said.



