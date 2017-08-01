rganizations, CSOs that protested in Abuja demanding that the president should either resume work or resign on the grounds of ill health.

Recall that President Buhari left Nigeria on 7th May to London on medical vacation and he transmitted power to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo who he said should step into his shoes in acting capacity pending the time of his return.



Speaking with State House correspondents, Malam Shehu said President Buhari has not breached any law of the country. According to him, “Those making the calls are exercising their rights in line with the constitution of this country. Of what use, or value is a democracy in which citizens cannot embark on peaceful protests? So we respect their right to convene or undertake peaceful protest.



“On the call for the President to resign or disclose whatever, I think they are stepping outside the laws of this country. Anyone conversant with the constitution of this country will have noticed or seen that Mr. President has complied 100 percent with the requirements of the constitution of this country.



“He has handed over power to the vice president as required by the constitution and the vice president is carrying out the affairs of this country. He is undertaking activities of government in line with the constitution in a way that the President himself has given words of commendation.



“So the President has not breached any law. What he has done is perfectly in line with the constitution and people are looking for things to say. I think they should do their research very well.”

