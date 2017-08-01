



Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has declared Monday, August 21, 2017 as public holiday and Thanksgiving day to celebrate the safe return of President Buhari from his medical vacation in London.



According to a statement issued today in Lokoja by his Director General on Media and Publicity



Kingsley Fanwo, the gesture was in line with the support of the Kogi people for "the renaissance of our nation by Mr. President".



"We urge Kogites to also use the occasion of the Public Holiday to pray for Mr. President as he resumes his responsibilities of repositioning Nigeria," the statement said.