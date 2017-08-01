



The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello has said that the successful return of President Muhammadu Buhari from his medical vacation has rekindled hope and strengthened faith among Nigerians that the country would be great again.





Bello, who had earlier visited the President while recuperating in London, noted that the uncommon, natural goodwill and support he enjoys from most Nigerians would strengthen his resolve to return the country to the glorious past and take it to the next level.





“President Buhari ‘s return to the country will no doubt rekindle hope for a better Nigeria. Nigerians look up to him as a father – figure who is committed to building a country of our dream.





"The spontaneous positive reaction of Nigerians was a clear indication of the love for, and faith in the President’s capacity and political will to build a new Nigeria.





According to him, the President's return has indeed dealt a blow to mischief makers and death wishers who, rather than wish the president well, wanted him dead.





Governor Bello stated that the perpetrators of such false, malicious and ungodly speculations and those calling for his resignation either want to overheat the polity for their selfish end or are completely ignorant of the country’s constitutional provisions.





He, however, expressed gratitude to God Almighty for answering the collective prayers of all Nigerians by allowing the President return home in good health.

Bello used the opportunity to commend Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for successfully piloting the affairs of the country throughout the President’s absence.



Punch