He commended Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo for effectively running the government in his absence.



“The efforts by the vice-president are commendable. He used his intellect to run all over the place. I was seeing him 24 hours on NTA. I congratulate them and I allowed him to come and see me to thank him personally for what he has done,” he said.



“I thank you very much for the national approach in your leadership. Those who are leaders at political level and those who are chief executives in their respective states. I had so much time to watch television NTA. I heard so much information about the states.”

President Muhammadu Buhari says he hopes the protesters who came to the Abuja House in London during his medical vacation are not stuck in the UK.The president returned to the country hours after the protesters held a vigil outside the place where Buhari stayed during his 103-day medical vacation in the UK.During a meeting with governors at the presidential villa on Friday, Buhari wondered