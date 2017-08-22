All Progressive Congress members in Ekiti state on Monday held a solidarity rally for President Buhari who returned to Nigeria from the UK last weekend.





The APC members who marched through major streets in the state capital, Ado Ekiti, expressed gratitude to God for sparing their party's leader's life.





Speaking on behalf of the party members, the acting chairman of the party in the state, Kemi Olaleye, said God has shamed those wishing the president dead.





The party chairman said President Buhari’s return would rekindle the war against corruption, insurgency, and secession.





She challenged the state governor to carry out a threat he allegedly made while President Buhari was away in the UK, that he would commit suicide if President Buhari ever returned to the country.





Addressing the party members.





"Mr. Fayose has turned himself to propaganda-in-chief, but we are happy that God has shamed those who thought President Buhari won’t return alive. With this rally, the end has come to Governor Fayose’s reign in Ekiti.





Look at the Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike, he went to Abuja to welcome the president back to Nigeria. That was a show of maturity, why was our governor not learning from this?





We are solidly behind President Buhari even beyond 2019. And we are pleading with Nigerians to discountenance whatever Fayose has been saying against the president. He was not speaking for us, he only spoke for himself" Mrs Olaleye told journalists present at the rally.