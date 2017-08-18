



Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari's health has improved tremendously.



Recalled that CKN News brought you a report, that Speaker and the President of Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki visited the President at Abuja House in London on Thursday.

Hours after the visit, the Honorable speaker took to his verified official Twitter handle and said he was glad seeing that the President is doing well.



He also urged Nigerians to continue to pray and offer thanks for answered prayers for the safe return of the President. adding that, the president's health is paramount to all.



"Today we visited His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari. I am glad that he is doing well."



"His health has improved tremendously. I urge all Nigerians to continue to pray and offer thanks to God for answered prayers and for the safe return of Mr. President."