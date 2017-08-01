The "resume or resign" protest continued on Wednesday with the protesters accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of holding the nation to ransom by his prolong and undisclosed absence.



They said Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had been unable to take concrete decisions that could move the nation forward.



The group said Osinbajo had been unable to allocate portfolios to recently sworn in ministers despite the transmission of power to him, pointing out that such proved that the nation had become stagnated by Buhari's absence.



The protesters, who held another sit in at the Unity Fountain, Maitama, Abuja, under the watch of policemen, stressed that the President was not greater than the country. The sit in held 24 hours after the coalition members were attacked by policemen with water cannons and tear gas canisters.



The protesters had organised a sit in at the gate of the presidential Villa and the Unity Fountain in the nation's capital on Monday and Tuesday.



On Tuesday, they were attacked and dispersed by the police, who also used water cannons and tear gas on them. Ariyo Atoye of the Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy said Buhari was being kept in power by a cabal that wanted to continue using his name to loot the national treasury.



The cabal wants Buhari to continue in power so they can loot the treasury. They said power has fully been transmitted to Osinbajo, but he could not allocate portfolio to ministers”he said.