



An inspector in the Ondo state police command, Wednesday shot dead his superior and afterwards committed suicide, following an argument over a N150,000 bribe. According to Premium Times, the incident happened at the Kajola police station in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.



Abraham Arowogun, an Inspector in the state command, had a heated argument with his superior, the Division Crime Officer DCO, Timothy Arueli, after the latter found out that he had collected N150, 000 as a bribe while conducting an investigation into a case that was brought to the station.



Arueli had instructed Arowogun to refund the money. This infuriated Arowogun who started an argument with the DCO. In the process, he picked up his gun and fired at Arueli who died instantly. Discovering he had committed a crime, Arowogun ran out and jumped into a deep well, killing himself. A police source said



"There was an issue that happened between the two officers. Arowogun was investigating a case and the DCO, Arueli discovered that a sum of N150,000 was involved in the case Arowogun was investigating, that Arowogun had actually converted the money to his private purse.



The DCO called him and questioned him over the money and an argument ensued between the two officers. The inspector left the DCO office angrily only to come back with a gun and shot Arueli dead.”



The police source added that other police officers at the station ran for their lives immediately the incident happened, but the inspector headed straight to a deep well within the station and jumped into it, killing himself in the process.



“He came back to his senses after killing his superior officer. Realising that what he did was unprofessional and unpardonable in the police force, he just left the scene jumped into a well at the back of the station.”



The remains of the deceased officers have been evacuated and deposited at the morgue in the Ondo State General Hospital, Ore. Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph said.



“It is an unfortunate incident but we have begun investigation on it. The command is sad over the incident and our hearts are very heavy. We are doing everything possible to further dig into the matter and also to talk to our officers and men on the need to avert similar occurrence.”