Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

» » BREAKING: Tony Nwoye Is APC's Governorship Candidate Anambra State
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Sunday, August 27, 2017 / comment : 0

The All Progressives Congress Party primary held at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre Awka, on Saturday has produced Hon.
Tony Nwoye as the standard-bearer of the party for the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra State.
Nwoye scored a total of 2,146 to beat other aspirants. His closest rival, Senator Andy Uba, came second with a total score of 931 votes.
The result is as follows:
1.) Paul Chukwuma - 110
2.) Madu Nonso - 21
3.) Muoghalu George - 525
4.) Bart Nwibe - 414
5.) Nwike Patrick - 20
6.) *Nwoye Tony - 2146
7.)Obidigbo Chike - 22
8.)J onunkwo - 85
9.)Andy Uba - 931
The primary election was supervised by a committee headed by the Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú