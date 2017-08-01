The All Progressives Congress Party primary held at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre Awka, on Saturday has produced Hon.
Tony Nwoye as the standard-bearer of the party for the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra State.
Nwoye scored a total of 2,146 to beat other aspirants. His closest rival, Senator Andy Uba, came second with a total score of 931 votes.
The result is as follows:
1.) Paul Chukwuma - 110
2.) Madu Nonso - 21
3.) Muoghalu George - 525
4.) Bart Nwibe - 414
5.) Nwike Patrick - 20
6.) *Nwoye Tony - 2146
7.)Obidigbo Chike - 22
8.)J onunkwo - 85
9.)Andy Uba - 931
The primary election was supervised by a committee headed by the Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima.
