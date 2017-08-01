The All Progressives Congress Party primary held at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre Awka, on Saturday has produced Hon.

Tony Nwoye as the standard-bearer of the party for the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra State.

Nwoye scored a total of 2,146 to beat other aspirants. His closest rival, Senator Andy Uba, came second with a total score of 931 votes.

The result is as follows:

1.) Paul Chukwuma - 110

2.) Madu Nonso - 21

3.) Muoghalu George - 525

4.) Bart Nwibe - 414

5.) Nwike Patrick - 20

6.) *Nwoye Tony - 2146

7.)Obidigbo Chike - 22

8.)J onunkwo - 85

9.)Andy Uba - 931

The primary election was supervised by a committee headed by the Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima.