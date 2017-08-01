



A renowned chartered accountant and lawyer Prince Babatunde Adewale Ajayi has been selected as the new Akarigbo of Remoland, Ogun State.





Prince Ajayi was elected on Thursday through an open ballot held among the seven kingmakers at the Akarigbo’s Palace, Sagamu.





The newly elected Akarigbo is a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, a chartered accountant and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.





He is the Managing Partner of Babington Ashaye & Co with over 20 years’ experience in Insolvency and Restructuring and has handled not less than 250 Insolvency and Restructuring assignments to date.





Ajayi handled the Liquidation of Nigeria Airways Ltd as the Assistant Liquidator and the privatization of the three Steel Rolling Mills in Nigeria as the liquidator through a guided liquidation option.





He was also involved in the privatization of Skypower Aviation Handling Co Limited (SAHCOL).





Notable clients include the Federal Government of Nigeria, Bureau of Public Enterprises and

The Akarigbo-elect has a bachelor’s degree in the Social Sciences from the University of Ibadan.





He also has a bachelor’s degree in law (LL.B) and a Master’s Degree (LL.M) in law from the University of Lagos, Nigeria.





He is the chairman of ICAN Faculty on Insolvency and Corporate Re-Engineering and the Vice President of Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners of Nigeria (BRIPAN).





He is a distinguished Fellow of INSOL (Insolvency International) and has the honour of being the first qualified Fellow of INSOL INTERNATIONAL from Africa.





Ajayi is a member of the International Insolvency Institute (III), III is an invitation only membership of the most senior, experienced and respected practitioners, academics, judges and financial industry professionals in the world.





Ajayi is a two time president of the Collectives CIub, Sagamu, the current Chairman Board of trustees of Collectives Club, Sagamu. He is also a member of Ikoyi Club and Lagos Tennis Club. A trustee of United African Methodist Church.

