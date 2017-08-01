



President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday returned to Nigeria after spending 103 in Abuja House, London treating an undisclosed ailment.

The President is billed to address the nation on Monday by 7 a.m.

Buhari, who has been in the United Kingdom since May 7th on medical ground, landed at the airport around 4:35 p.m in Nigeria Air Force Plane 001.

He was wearing black coloured caftan and trousers with multicolored cap to match.

Acting president Osinbajo just received President Buhari at the airport & now proceeds ahead of him to the Presidential residence.

Buhari arrived Abuja with his Aide-de-Camp

(ADC), Lawal Abubakar, Chief Security Officer (CSO), Bashir Bindawa, Chief Police Security Officer (CPSO), Abdulkareem Dauda, and Personal Assistant one, Mohammed Sabihu (Tunde) among others.

He alighted from the plane and shook hands with the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo before rendition of the National anthem.

Buhari, after rendition of the National anthem, went round to shake hands with governors and top government officials who had formed a single file.

He then departed for Presidential Villa by road.