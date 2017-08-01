Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

» » BREAKING: Buhari Holds Emergency Meeting With Security Chiefs
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 / comment : 0


Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Service Chiefs in the country.

The meeting is taking place at his official residence in Aso Rock, Presidential Villa, Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Present at the meeting are the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibot-Ete Ibas.

Though reasons for the meeting is yet to be known, it maybe unconnected with the President's directive that security agencies should not relent in their fight against insurgency during his nationwide broadcast on Monday, August 21.

Details later

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú