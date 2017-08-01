



Nigeria’ s President, Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Service Chiefs in the country.



The meeting is taking place at his official residence in Aso Rock, Presidential Villa, Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.



Present at the meeting are the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibot-Ete Ibas.



Though reasons for the meeting is yet to be known, it maybe unconnected with the President's directive that security agencies should not relent in their fight against insurgency during his nationwide broadcast on Monday, August 21.





Details later