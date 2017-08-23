

FEMI ADESINA

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

The meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) will not hold today.President Muhammadu Buhari, will however, receive the Report of the investigation committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke, headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, at 12 noon, in his office.