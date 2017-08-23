Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

» » » Breaking :Buhari Cancels Federal Executive Council Meeting
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 / comment : 0


The meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) will not hold today.

President Muhammadu Buhari, will however, receive the Report of the investigation committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke, headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, at 12 noon, in his office.


FEMI ADESINA
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
August 23, 2017.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú