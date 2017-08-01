



Billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, otherwise known as Evans, has pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and kidnapping.



Represented by his counsel, Olukoya Ogungbeje, Evans was arraigned before the Ikeja High Court in Lagos few hours ago. Evans and five others were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.



The judge ordered that all the male defendants be remanded at Kirikiri Maximum Prison while the female defendant, who pleaded not guilty to all the charges, be kept at the Kirikiri Female Prison.



The case was adjourned till October 19th.