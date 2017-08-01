



A Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city, on Wednesday, August 16, fixed August 29 to deliver judgment in the Fundamental Rights Enforcement Suit filed by against the Nigeria Police Force by suspected Kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans.



Justice Abdulaziz Anka of the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court who presided over the matter on Wednesday, held that the suit filed by the kidnap kingpin will proceed.

During proceedings, the presiding judge dismissed the objections of the counsel to the Nigeria Police Force, Emmanuel Eze, even has he judge agreed with Counsel to Evans, Olukoya Ogungbeje that service on the first and second respondents in the case had been properly effected.



The first and second respondents in the suit are the Inspector General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force. The other respondents are the Lagos State Police Commissioner and the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS.



The presiding judge also ruled that leave was not required for the matter to be heard during vacation as Order 4 Rule 5 of the Fundamental Rights Enforcement Procedure Rules of 2009, urging the court to pursue speed and justice on issues of fundamental human rights. Evans had filed a N300m lawsuit against the police through his attorney.

The lawsuit by the notorious kidnap kingpin challenges his continuous detention since June 10 without arraignment. Evans is seeking the court to award him N300m as exemplary damages for his alleged illegal detention and the alleged harm caused by his media trial.

Aladeh.com