



Notorious criminal and member of the dreaded Terwase Akwaza gang in Benue state, ‘Ghana’ has been killed by the by the State Police Command.



The spokesperson of the Command, Moses Yamu who confirmed the development, said Ghana was shot dead during an operation near Taraba State, Daily Post reports.

Yamu said the Operation Zenda Special Crack Squad of the Command had stormed a hide-out of the gang along the border of Taraba State and on sighting the police officers a gun battle ensued.

In his words, “The bandits immediately opened fire on sighting the Police team and in the ensuing gun duel, one Danladi Awudu aka Jerry who was hosting the meeting was hit by a bullet while others escaped with bullet wounds as there were traces of blood stains all over the place, however, he was confirmed dead on reaching the hospital,” he opined.



The Benue State Police Command spokesperson, said the Operation Zenda Special Crack Squad of the Command recovered an assault rifle No. 2051679 with one hundred and fifteen (115) rounds of live ammunition, ten (10) live cartridges, assorted charms, two (2) army camouflage shorts and other items, maintained that search for the fleeing members and the Gang leader was still ongoing.





Daily Post