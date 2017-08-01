Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Monday, August 28, 2017 / comment : 0

Mr Oseloka Henry Obaze has won the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 18, 2017 governorship poll in Anambra State.
The primary election was held at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Center in Awka, the state capital.
The voting by party delegates from the 326 wards in the state commenced about 3:30 p.m.
Two aspirants, Hon Linda Ikpeazu and John Emeka, had earlier withdrawn from the race.
Details later

