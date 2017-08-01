Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

» »Unlabelled » Breaking: Akwa Ibom,Ebonyi Govs Arrive Awka For PDP Huber Primaries
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Monday, August 28, 2017 / comment : 0

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, arrives D. O's  Field - Anambra State Governor 's Lodge, Awka, in company of his Ebonyi State counterpart Mr Dave Umahi, for the 2017 Anambra State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Primary Election, taking place today 28th August 2017, at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre along Enugu - Onitsha Expressway.

 

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú