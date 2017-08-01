Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, arrives D. O's Field - Anambra State Governor 's Lodge, Awka, in company of his Ebonyi State counterpart Mr Dave Umahi, for the 2017 Anambra State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Primary Election, taking place today 28th August 2017, at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre along Enugu - Onitsha Expressway.



