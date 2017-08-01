Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

» » BREAKING: AG Osibanjo Assign Portfolios To New Ministers
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 / comment : 0


Nigeria’s Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, August 16,  assigned portfolios to the two Ministers that were recently confirmed by the Nigerian Senate.

The Acting President had sworn in Stephen Ocheni and Suleiman Hassan  as Ministers on July 26 without portfolio after they were confirmed by the Senate in April.

Report Coming in, has it that Osinbajo assigned portfolios to the new ministers with Ocheni to resume as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Productivity while Hassan will resume as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.

Ocheni replaces his predecessor, the James Ocholi who hailed from the same state, Kogi State while Hassan, who is from Gombe State, takes the place of Amina Mohammed who is now serving as Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations. Similarly, the Acting President also swore in fifteen (15) permanent secretaries to fill the vacancies created in various government agencies.

Aladeh.com

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú