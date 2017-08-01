



Nigeria’s Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, August 16, assigned portfolios to the two Ministers that were recently confirmed by the Nigerian Senate.



The Acting President had sworn in Stephen Ocheni and Suleiman Hassan as Ministers on July 26 without portfolio after they were confirmed by the Senate in April.

Report Coming in, has it that Osinbajo assigned portfolios to the new ministers with Ocheni to resume as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Productivity while Hassan will resume as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.

Ocheni replaces his predecessor, the James Ocholi who hailed from the same state, Kogi State while Hassan, who is from Gombe State, takes the place of Amina Mohammed who is now serving as Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations. Similarly, the Acting President also swore in fifteen (15) permanent secretaries to fill the vacancies created in various government agencies.



