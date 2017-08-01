Select Menu

Governor Kashim Shettima has approved the appointment of 24 additional advisers.

They included 17 Special Advisers and seven Honorary Special Advisers.

Two former deputy governors in the state, including Alhaji Adamu Shettima Yuguda Dibal and Alhaji Ali Abubakar Jatau were among the honorary advisers. Others included Professor Emeritus Umaru Shehu, Engr. Ibrahim M. Ali, Prof. Dili Dogo, Barr. Bashir Maidugu and Alhaji Idrisa Timta.


The Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa, in a statement on Wednesday gave the names of the special advisers as Mrs. Zara Bukar, Special Adviser on Social Investments; Adamu Kachalla, Trade and Investment; Nuhu Clark, Ministry of RRR; Samson Dibal, Housing and Energy; Sunday Madu Gadzama, Education; Chief Kester Moghalu, Community Relations; Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe, SUBEB; and Abba Nguru, Higher Education.


Others  were  Dr. Toma Rangiya, Religious Affairs; Engr. Muhammad Wakil Dongo, Environment; Hajjiya Zuwaira Gambo, Women affairs; Daniel Musa Malang, Office of the Deputy Governor; Tukur Mshelia, Information and Culture; Hussaini Gambo, Land & Survey; Umar Abdullahi Jara Dali, Poverty Alleviation; Zarma Mustpha, Works and Transport; and Al-Bashir Ibrahim Saleh, BOSIEC.


Shettima had also approved the appointment of some permanent secretaries and caretaker chairmen of some local government areas.

