A group of bishops have backed the resume or resign Protest, which is been organised by entertainer and human right activist, Charles Okputa aka Charly Boy.



The bishops are asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office because of his ill health, and also blaming the Presidency for refusing to disclose the president's health status, saying they were in support of protesters demanding the President's resignation.



The protesters had also advised the President to demonstrate his "touted integrity” by resigning from office as it was evident he wasn't physically fit to carry on the number one job in the country.



Speaking on Friday at the second session of the Twelfth Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Owo , the Bishop of Owo Diocese, Church of Nigeria, Rt. Revd. James Oladunjoye, asked Buhari to resign and give room for another person to do the job.



The bishop said the situation whereby the President had spent several months abroad had not helped the country , adding that it was wrong to conceal his ( Buhari) health status as he was no longer a private person.



Oladunjoye said, "We thank God for the President and for the way he had been ruling according to the law, but there is something wrong that we want him to address.



"He has been ill for so many months in his tenure and so, is it not proper for the country to know his health condition as he is no more a private personality?



"He is public property and if he is not strong enough to continue as the leader of this country , it is better for him to resign so that another qualified individual can take up the office legitimately.”





Punch

Additional words by CKN News