THE death toll of the shooting at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu, on Sunday, has increased with the death of Pa Ikegwuonu, the father of Chief Aloysius Ikegwuonu, the South African-based businessman who built and donated the church where the shooting that claimed tens of lives and left more injured took place.





Aloysius, various referred to as High Chief, is popularly called Bishop.





Pa Ikegwuonu, impeccable sources told The Oracle Today, succumbed to his injuries at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, where he was rushed to after the incident that unsettled the quiet surroundings of St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Ofufe Amakwa, Ozubulu, in Ekwusigo Local Government of Anambra State.









Efforts had been on to save his life and those of other victims of the shooting that shattered the quietness that attends Sundays in the State. Bishop’s wi9fe, who was shot on her right arm, was reportedly responding to treatment.









“He was an old man,” said a source. “He lost too much blood. He was in shock from the shooting. He was badly injured from the incident. All the efforts to save him failed today.” Some witnesses of the attack at St. Philip’s had thought the man died at the scene. Later reports said he was in intensive care.





Pa Ikegwuonu’s remains have been deposited at the St. Charles Borromeo’s Hospital mortuary in Onitsha. Some of the other victims are in mortuaries in Ozubulu at the teaching hospital.









There are fears that the death of the old man, if security agencies do not move quickly in apprehending Sunday’s killers, could result in reprisal attacks that would set the community against itself.









On a visit to the scene of the shooting, Governor Willie Obiano had promised that the killers would be arrested, a promise that the State Commissioner of Police Garba Baba Umar repeated.



