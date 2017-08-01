



Fews weeks ago, the internet was awashed with the story of a UNN medical student, Dr Chidinma Ikekpeazu, who won nine prizes. Thereafter, she was presented with a cheque of #10,000. A move many Nigerians didn't find encouraging enough for her outstanding performance.



One of such Nigerians, is Journalist and publisher of CKN News, Chris Kehinde Nwandu, better widely known as Ambassador CKN, who charted a cause for a substantial amount be raised for Chidinma, this was supported by other great Nigerians. And in two weeks, #120,000 was raised and handed over to Dr Chidinma in Enugu.



This was made public, by Amb CKN himself, in Facebook post, earlier today.

"Over two weeks ago after seeing the image online,i decided to make available my own widow's mite to encourage this awesome best graduating medical student of UNN who won over 9 prizes at her graduation.



The paltry 10k cheque presented to her elicited my interest.. The search to find her started and paid off few days ago,when I got the phone number of her mum..After speaking to her,a skeptical mum who told me later that she thought I was one of the 419 people that goes around calling people, 24 hours later after probably finding out if the identity I presented was genuine, decided to send her daughter's number to me.



To cut a very long story short .Dr Chidinma Ikekpeazu the brilliant Medical graduate was today at the Nigerian Union of Journalists Regional Office In Enugu presented with N120,000 being the contribution made by CKN and friends.



On hand to make the presentation on my behalf were Chairman of NUJ, Enugu, Rex Arum,South East VP of NUJ, Isiguzo Christopher Cfr,Ken Ofoma,Secretary, NUJ, South East .Also present were Chidinma's mum (Who happens to be a lecturer at UNN),some of her classmates and friends...Chidinma and mum were overwhelmed with joy by the kind gestures.



I wish to thank all those that identified with this little project especially Biodun Caston-Dada publisher of Acada Magazine and Madumere Augustine. God bless you all. Amb CKN" He wrote.