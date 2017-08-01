Barclays Bank has asked expatriates, including Nigerians, with less than £100,000 deposit to close their accounts.
In a letter dated June 12, 2017, the bank informed the customers that
would be affected by the policy of its decision to raise the minimum
client balance requirement for international banking service.
“The new
minimum level will now be £100,000. Top up your savings and investments
to £100,000 or more before 1 August 2017, to continue with the service,
or close your account and transfer your monies to another provider
without charge,” the letter read.
“We understand that you may be
disappointed by this and we will aim to offer you as much assistance as
possible during this transition period.”
As far back as 2013, the bank announced that it would focus on 70
countries globally and customers in those that are not considered as
core as others. In recent times, high-security measures have made it
more difficult for foreigners to open accounts with high street banks in
the UK.
Revelations made in the Panama Papers leak, which showed
how Panamanian law firm, Mossack Fonseca, helped clients evade tax
through the use of offshore accounts and various cases of money
laundering have also contributed to this.
The London-based bank had
posted a net loss in the second quarter of 2017 and reduced its stake in
Barclays Africa Group to 15 per cent from 51 per cent through a share
sale, which allowed the firm to free up capital.
The bank did not disclose how many people will be affected by the new regulation.
