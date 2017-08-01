



Ahead of the forthcoming elections, the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, says it will impose heavy sanctions on broadcast stations which promote hate speeches.



The Director General of the commission, Is’haq Kawu, said this on Thursday in Enugu at the inauguration of Family Love FM 99.9 at the European Quarters in Ngwo.



Mr. Kawu was represented at the event by a director in the commission, Armstrong Idachaba.



He said that the commission had taken note of hate speeches from some parts of the country, adding that it would guard against its infiltration in the broadcast industry.



“We are already seeing signs of hate speeches among Nigerians and would not tolerate it in the broadcast industry as we prepare for the 2019 elections.



“Our broadcast stations should rather be used to engender tolerance, mutual respect as well as promote unity among Nigerians,” he said.



Mr. Kawu said that the broadcast industry had witnessed tremendous growth in the last few years owing to the complete deregulation of the sector.



He said that there were about 800 radio stations in the country, adding that what was expected of them was healthy competition