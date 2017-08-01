Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

» » ASUU STRIKE: Vice President Yemi Osibanjo Steps In
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Thursday, August 31, 2017 / comment : 0


Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, will now head the Federal government' negotiation team with striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of today’s Federal Executive Council meeting.

"This is the first national strike that this government is facing and we want to discuss"“At council today, the Vice President has taken over some of the aspects of the negotiations and discussions.

So, we are continuing the meeting in his office and when we finish meeting, we will get back to ASUU for another round of meeting and we are hopeful that we will be able to go to an appreciable extent to solve some of the outstanding issues that is preventing them from going back to work" he said

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú