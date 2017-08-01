



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, will now head the Federal government' negotiation team with striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of today’s Federal Executive Council meeting.

"This is the first national strike that this government is facing and we want to discuss"“At council today, the Vice President has taken over some of the aspects of the negotiations and discussions.

So, we are continuing the meeting in his office and when we finish meeting, we will get back to ASUU for another round of meeting and we are hopeful that we will be able to go to an appreciable extent to solve some of the outstanding issues that is preventing them from going back to work" he said