



The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has refused to attend a meeting with the Federal Government scheduled for Tuesday. ASUU president, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, told Channels Television that the union will not attend the meeting.







According to him, ASUU has met, discussed the new offer from the government and submitted a proposal to it. He said the union would only honour another meeting after receiving a reply to their proposal.





The meeting was confirmed in a statement issued by the Deputy Director, Press, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Samuel Olowookere, on Monday, which was called by Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, following the failure of ASUU to get back to the Federal Government after both parties met on August 17, 2017.







Others expected at today’s meeting were; the Ministers of Education and Finance, Adamu Adamu and Kemi Adeosun, the Chairman, National Income Salaries, and Wages Commission, Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC) and the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Ayuba Wabba.







The Union declared an indefinite strike two weeks ago, citing the failure of the government to implement agreements reached with the union in 2009.