Former Arms dealer and leader of Association for Better Nigeria (BAN),a group which was used by former Military President Ibrahim Babangida to scuttle the June 12th 1993 Presidential election won by Late Moshood Abiola,Chief Artur Nzeribe is down with Stroke.A recent picture of the Oguta ,Imo State born forner Senator obtained by CKN News showed him with what seems a paralized left hand.Senator Nzeribe who has not been seen in years showed him sitting down surrounded by what CKN News were his family menbers.Though no one could give a definite time when he had the stroke but our investigations revealed that he has been struggling with the illness for years.