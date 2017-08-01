

We are constantly being battered and forced to the grim reaper by different monsters in different quarters of the nation. In the north, the Boko Haram sect, Fulani herdsmen, the October 1st Ultimatum and the IPOB agitation still depredating lives and properties. The people in other parts of the country are not safe either. Kidnappers are increasing by the day and hoodlums are flooding the

streets every other day.



This is the time to deliver on the mandate the Nigerian people gave to you.



I believe that you will take every necessary step to quickly bring an end to these national threats just as we join you to work assiduously towards exterminating



the perennial economic hardship besetting the country. We (MumuDonDo) wish you long life and sound health Mr. President.



Once again, you are welcome.

Areafada (CharlyBoy)

President of all Frustrated Nigerians

