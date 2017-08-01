The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has asked former President Goodlcuck Jonathan, to apologize to Nigerians as his government failed woefully in its discharge of duties during its tenure.





Okechukwu said this in Abuja yesterday while reacting to statements made by the former president at the PDP non-elective convention in Abuja yesterday. Jonathan had recounted some of the achievements of his administration, adding that Nigerians cannot wait for PDP to come back to power in 2019 following the severe hunger and starvation witnessed in some parts of the country.





Okechukwu in his reaction said Jonathan owed Nigerians nothing but an apology for failing woefully. According to him, one of his regrets was demonstrating on the streets of Abuja streets in 2010 for Jonathan to be made the president.





"My own sincere assessment is that our dear ex-president rather than plugged loopholes of corruption, opened it wide. He should apologize to Nigerians whom he betrayed for being less than transparent.





I was outraged when I heard him proclaim that the PDP will return to power in 2019 because of the hunger and poverty ravaging the country. Going by the financial records, the ex-president and his party railroaded Nigerians into abject poverty, food insecurity, and deficit infrastructure through lanlessness and squandermania.





He propelled his preferred minister, Mrs Deziani Alison Madueke and other cronies to loot dry our dear countrymen. Later day revelations are showing how $80 million was used by Mrs Madueke’s ally to purchase a luxury yacht, money which could have been utilized to build the best hospital in Yenogoa.





Or is he not reminding us of the humongous foreign exchange used in buying choice estates locally and abroad? In sum, the biggest headache of Buhari administration is the huge local and foreign debt amassed by the PDP’s 16 years misrule.





On bail-out fund and Paris Fund refund, Buhari has spent over N1 trillion on salary and pension arrears. He has also paid over $7 billion on obligations to international oil companies (IOC) with the little he got. he noted.