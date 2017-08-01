Select Menu

Posted date: Thursday, August 17, 2017


The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the date of the primary election for its Anambra State governorship ticket to August 26.

The primary election was earlier scheduled for August 19.

The National Publicity Secretary of APC, Malam Bolaji Abdulahi, said the postponement was necessitated by logistic related issues.

The party had earlier screened and cleared 12 governorship aspirants to participate in the primaries.

