Another round of shooting happened around the recently demolished Ekeukwu Market in Owerri,Imo State capital.





Youths for and against the exercise engaged themselves in a free for all. Vanguard gathered last night that both parties were engaged in a shootout which caused pandemonium in the streets of Owerri.





A source said that people ran helter-skelter to avoid being hit by stray bullets. ‘’The shooting was so much that my wife had to run back home in the midst of the confusion caused by the shootout,’’ an eyewitness said yesterday. It was learned that the quick intervention of the police prevented what would have degenerated into a bloodbath.





The state Police Commissioner, Christ Ezike, who confirmed the development, said three persons were injured in the clash, adding that they were currently receiving treatment in the hospital. According to him, five vehicles were also destroyed in the clash that further raised tension in Owerri.



