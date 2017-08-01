For the second time in a week a suspected den of Kidnappers has been discovered in another part of Lagos not too far from the scene of the previous one.









This time ,members of the kidnap gang were nabbed at a tunnel at Ile-Zik, which is few meters to the Murtala Muhammed Local Airport in Ikeja.









It was revealed that on combing the vicinity piece of flesh suspected to be human parts were recovered concealed in some sachets of nylon









Just like it happened at Ijaiye,a hawker was quoted to have been kidnapped by the gang and being dragged towards the tunnel when she raised the alarm and managed to escape.









On hearing her screaming people invaded the place.









Three suspects were arrested, while a sharp knife was found on one of the suspects said to have been posing as a mad man.





A police officer said that the suspects are currently undergoing interrogation at Isokoko police station in the Agege area of the state.





The Lagos State Government is yet to issue a statement on the latest incident



