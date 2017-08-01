



The Government of Anambra State wishes to state that there is no truth whatsoever in the story that a church in Onitsha was attacked today.

What happened was an attack by hoodlums disguised as masquerades who tried to snatch the personal belongings of pedestrians on Oguta Road.

In the event a policeman on foot patrol was killed while two others were injured.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Princes Nkem Nwode confirmed this to be true. The Assemblies of God Church on Oguta Road was not at all affected. It conducted its Sunday service peacefully.

The Government of Anambra State urges its peace-living people to continue to go about their lawful businesses and interests as there is absolutely no cause for alarm.

There is no doubt that purveyors of false stories intended to disrupt the peace and tranquillity of Anambra State will fail woefully, as Governor Willie Obiano and his able team are on top of the situation.