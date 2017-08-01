The target of the attack





The people of Ozubulu community in Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra State were thrown into mourning in the early hours of Sunday as a gun man walked into St Philip's Catholic Church and started shooting sporadically, killing and injuring people.









Governor Willie Obaino who visited the scene later on the day, to ascertain the level of damage and sympathize with the people, revealed that preliminary security investigations show that the shooting was caused by a feud between two brothers from the community living outside Nigeria.









"This is sacrilegious, totally unacceptable in Anambra State." Gov Obiano.The deeply saddened governor asked the people to go about their businesses without fear or panic noting that this isolated case must be followed to the root and all perpetrators must be brought to book.









"We can't allow this happen in Anambra, we must get everyone involved to face the music" the governor declared.Gov Obiano also visited Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi where the injured are being treated.







