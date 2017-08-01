



THE threat by IPOB to disrupt the November 18 gubernatorial elections in Anambra state may have run into murky waters as the Governor and Chief Security Officer of the State, Chief Willie Obiano, gives orders to the citizens of the state to brace up against any troublemakers intent on foisting unwelcome orders on them.

They are to rise up to the challenge and confront any person or group that attempts to disrupt peace or cause chaos during the election.

The governor disclosed that security reports available to him indicated that the architects of the threats were from outside the State and not even people of the State.

"We cannot allow somebody from another state to invade our peaceful state and issue unwelcome directives to us. We will not fold our hands and watch such an individual motor in people from Abia, Enugu and other outside places to disrupt order in our State", he insisted.

Governor Obiano addressed an overflowing hall of citizens who crowded the auditorium of the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka to watch him dispense millions of Naira in aids to mission hospitals based in the State, said the state has been adjudged very safe and assured that it would remain before, during and after the elections.

Saying that the State was adjudged the safest state in the South East, Obiano urged the people not to be disturbed by election boycott threats but to be prepared to be prepared for such persons should they attempt any such ill-advised intention to disrupt peace during the election.

"Ignore the empty threats. Go about your lawful businesses and sleep with both eyes closed. I will keep watch over you with my two eyes open. I will let anyone who dares us know I am from Aguleri.” the governor assured.

Only yesterday, Mr. Nnamdi, leading his group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in a rally at Ekwulobia Anambra State, renewed his call on people to boycott the forthcoming election in the State.

Kanu also reaffirmed avowed determination of IPOB to enforce his orders of no election in the state irrespective of any challenge to stop them.

However the governor called on Anambrarians to take the threats as empty saying that only a negligible number of persons that took part in the rally come from the State while the majority were people from Abia, Enugu and other outside places who should not be part of the elections in the State.